May 12 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18

