BRIEF-Sintez recommends 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 27 Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd
* Says its 2016 preliminary net profit up 30.3 percent y/y at 557.7 million yuan ($81.17 million)
* Says its unit to invest $4.73 million to set up Rimonci International Specialized Fund with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mBzFIq; bit.ly/2lWO5pf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8706 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26