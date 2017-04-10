April 10 Clinica Baviera SA:

* Announced on Saturday that Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU (Aier Eye) has committed to launch a takeover bid for all the shares of the company, at a price of 10.35 euros ($10.95) per share, to be fully paid-up in cash

* Six of the shareholders (Inversiones Telesan, Inversiones Dario 3, Investments Ballo Holding, Netsa Investment, Inversiones Grupo Zriser, Corporacion Financiera Alba) committed to accept the offer in respect of a number of shares jointly representing 59.353 percent of the company's share capital

* Shareholders Inversiones Telesan, Inversiones Dario 3 and Investments Ballo Holding, controlled by the company's managers Eduardo Baviera Sabater, Fernando Llovet Osuna and Julio Baviera Sabater, will not accept the offer in respect of shares jointly representing 10 percent of the company's share capital

* Eduardo Baviera Sabater, Fernando Llovet Osuna and Julio Baviera Sabater committed to remain as members of the company's management

Source text for Eikon:

