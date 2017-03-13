BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 14 American International Group Inc
* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise
* AIG - in accordance with terms of warrants to purchase shares of AIG stock, warrant exercise price to be reduced to $44.2948 per share from $44.4305
* AIG - number of shares of AIG common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.016 from 1.013
* AIG-Adjustments to warrant exercise price resulted from declaration by board on February 14, 2017 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.