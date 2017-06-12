BRIEF-Suncity Group says Goal Summit and Suncity International entered into acquisition MoU
June 12 American International Group Inc :
* AIG files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to a potential notes offering - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sedTjZ) Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited