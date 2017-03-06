BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 6 American International Group Inc :
* Martha Gallo has been named chief information officer
* Martha Gallo succeeds Philip Fasano
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share