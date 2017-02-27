BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 27 American International Group Inc
* Aig names rose marie glazer vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary
* Aig - glazer previously served as general counsel - americas and corporate secretary for siemens corporation since 2012
* Aig - glazer succeeds jeffrey welikson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)