BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 American International Group Inc :
* AIG announces impact of UK ogden discount rate change and treatment of deferred gain associated with adverse development cover
* AIG - in Q1 expects to record an increase to prior year loss reserves of about $100 million pre-tax from recent decision by uk ministry of justice on ogden rate
* AIG -to recognize estimated nominal pre-tax deferred gain of $2.6 billion in connection with adverse development cover entered into with Berkshire Hathaway
* AIG - Q1 2017 results will reflect a partial quarter of amortization of approximately $40 million pre-tax based on closing date of contract of feb 3, 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.