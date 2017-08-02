FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AIG reports qtrly earnings per share $1.19
August 2, 2017 / 8:55 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-AIG reports qtrly earnings per share $1.19

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.19; qtrly after-tax operating earnings per share $1.53

* Book value per common share, excluding AOCI, at quarter-end $76.12 versus $74.58 at Q1-end

* Qtrly total commercial insurance combined ratio 102.7 percent versus 98.3 percent

* Qtrly total commercial insurance net premiums written $3.83 billion versus $4.50 billion

* Board of directors declares quarterly common stock dividend of $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

