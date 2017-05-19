BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 American International Group Inc:
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million
* AIG - Peter Hancock's total compensation for 2016 $9.6 million versus $12.5 million in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2ryJrOC Further company coverage:
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers