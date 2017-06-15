BRIEF-African Phoenix Investments posts HY HEPS 4.1 cents
* Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Financial Results For The 6 Month Period Ended 31 March 2017
June 15 American International Group Inc :
* AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017
* SIGNS COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH BANK-FINANCE AND INSURANCE EMPLOYEES UNION (BASISEN)