BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 AIK FOTBOLL AB:
* AIK FOTBOLL FINED BY SWEDISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION
* FINED SEK 350.000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company