U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 14 AILLERON SA:
* ITS UNIT, AILLERON ASIA PTE. LTD, REGISTERS IN SINGAPORE TO DEVELOP SALES AND CUSTOMER SERVICES ON ASIAN MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes