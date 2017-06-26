Kiev airport hit by cyber attack, delays possible
KIEV, June 27 Kiev's main airport has been hit by a "spam attack" that could cause some flights to be delayed, the operator, Boryspil, said.
June 26 AILLERON SA:
* SIGNS WITH CITIBANK N.A. DEAL FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS PRODUCT, LIVEBANK, IN 16 COUNTRIES OF APAC AND EMEA REGION
* WORTH OF DEAL WITH CITIBANK EXCEEDS 10% OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL
* SAYS NAMES JAROSŁAW ZAGÓROWSKI AS CEO