Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer - police
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.
May 25 (Reuters) -
* Alberta Investment Management- financing provides for debt-with-warrants financing consisting of C$45 million second lien senior secured term loan
* AIMCo announces significant investment in Ikkuma Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp said it was open to talks with Western Digital Corp in their dispute over the sale of the Japanese conglomerate's prized chip unit - an apparent olive branch after it chose another suitor as preferred bidder.