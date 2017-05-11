Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Aimia Inc
* Aimia reports first quarter 2017 results and updates on status of discussions with Air Canada
* Reconfirmed 2017 guidance
* Qtrly total revenue C$524.8 million versus C$570.1 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Recent discussions lead Aimia to belief that Air Canada does not currently intend to renew aeroplan partnership expiring in June 2020
* Exploring post-2020 alternatives
* Rupert Duchesne to retire, with interim group chief executive David Johnston to assume role permanently
* Newly adopted dividend policy targets future dividend payout ratio linked to cashflow generation
* Says material reduction in capital expenditures is also planned for 2018
* Aimia says also reviewing business units and investments on basis of their medium-term ROIC contribution; this may lead to further asset sales
* All figures in C$
