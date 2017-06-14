June 14 Aimia Inc:
* Aimia provides update on dividends
* Aimia Inc board of directors has suspended payment of all
dividends on both its outstanding common shares
* Aimia Inc - board of directors has also suspended payment
of dividends on its series 1, series 2 and series 3 cumulative
rate reset preferred shares
* Aimia Inc - has been in active discussions with various
parties with a view to securing new long-term commercial and
strategic relationships post-2020
* Aimia Inc - also making progress on its plan to remove a
further $70 million of costs from company through its business
review
