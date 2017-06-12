BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 12 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:
* Aimmune Therapeutics reports on up-dosing in its ongoing phase 3 palisade trial of ar101 for peanut allergy
* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - final study visits projected around year-end 2017; topline data expected in q1 of 2018
* Aimmune Therapeutics Inc - more than 97 percent of patients currently on study are through up-dosing phase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million