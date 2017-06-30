FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bankruptcy News
June 30, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Aina Le'a Inc files voluntary petition under Chapter 11 On June 22

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Aina Le'a Inc:

* Aina Le'a says filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11

* Aina Le'a says intends to continue operating business during Chapter 11 case as a debtor-in-possession - SEC filing

* Aina Le'a says on June 22, filed voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code in United States bankruptcy court for district of Hawaii

* Aina Le'a says on June 26, 2017, Macias Gini & O Connell LLP resigned as co's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, effective immediately

* Aina Le'a says MGO's resignation was accepted by board of directors of co on June 28, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2tua1vB) Further company coverage:

