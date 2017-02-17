Feb 17 Air Berlin Plc -

* Air Berlin Plc -results of exchange offer for its existing convertible bonds due 6 march 2019 and placement of new convertible bonds due 6 march 2019

* Air Berlin Plc -holders of the existing convertible bonds have offered to exchange bonds in an aggregate principal amount of 41.3 million euros

* Air Berlin Plc -in addition, air berlin finance expects to issue additional new convertible bonds of same series in principal amount of eur 83.7 million

* Air Berlin Plc - etihad airways pjsc entered into total return swap in respect of eur 53.7 million in amount of new convertible bonds with hsbc bank plc

* Air Berlin Plc - initial conversion price of new convertible bonds set at eur 1.15

* Air Berlin Plc - Air Berlin Finance B.V. shall issue new convertible bonds in a total amount of eur 125 million.