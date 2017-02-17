BRIEF-Syndicate Bank approves to raise equity capital up to 35 bln rupees
* Says approved to raise equity capital up to inr 35 billion via QIP/rights issue/preferential allotment
Feb 17 Air Berlin Plc -
* Air Berlin Plc -results of exchange offer for its existing convertible bonds due 6 march 2019 and placement of new convertible bonds due 6 march 2019
* Air Berlin Plc -holders of the existing convertible bonds have offered to exchange bonds in an aggregate principal amount of 41.3 million euros
* Air Berlin Plc -in addition, air berlin finance expects to issue additional new convertible bonds of same series in principal amount of eur 83.7 million
* Air Berlin Plc - etihad airways pjsc entered into total return swap in respect of eur 53.7 million in amount of new convertible bonds with hsbc bank plc
* Air Berlin Plc - initial conversion price of new convertible bonds set at eur 1.15
* Air Berlin Plc - Air Berlin Finance B.V. shall issue new convertible bonds in a total amount of eur 125 million.
* S$175m 2.5% CBS Due 2017-cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion