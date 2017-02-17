Feb 17 Air Canada -

* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call

* Expect to see improved performance in domestic market due to potentially better economic indicators from Alberta, stable economy in Canada

* On the Atlantic, despite a challenging Q1, see improvements as co moves into Q2 and especially Q3 - Conf call

* Air Canada says also seen a major stablization in South America with the Brazilian and Peruvian markets dramatically improving - Conf call

* Air Canada says expect 2017 capex of $1.8 billion, net of sale, leaseback proceeds - Conf call

* Air Canada says expect free positive cash flow in the range of $200 to $500 million in 2017 - Conf call Further company coverage: