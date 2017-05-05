May 5 Air Canada
* Air canada reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.14
* Air canada - qtrly operating revenues c$3,642 million
versus c$ 3,343 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.32
* Air canada qtrly casm 16.1 cents versus 16.1 cents
* Air canada qtrly adjusted casm 11.6 cents versus 12.3
cents
* Air canada - air canada continues to expect positive free
cash flow in range of $200 million to $500 million for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view c$3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Air canada - air canada now expects aircraft maintenance
expense to increase by approximately $110 million for 2017 from
full year 2016
* Air canada - "we have a positive outlook on year as we see
improvements in domestic canada, u.s. Transborder and atlantic
markets"
* Air canada - air canada continues to expect to achieve its
ebitdar margin target of 15-18 per cent for full year 2017
* Air canada sees pacific market stabilizing towards second
half of year
* Air canada - capacity growth, driven by wide-body fleet
expansion, will begin to slow in 2018
* Air canada - air canada on track to reducing casm by 21
per cent, excluding impact of foreign exchange and fuel prices,
by end of 2018
* Air canada - qtrly passenger revenue per rpm (“yield”)
16.5 canadian cents versus 17.4 canadian cents
* Air canada - for q2 of 2017, air canada expects adjusted
casm to decrease 1.5 to 2.5 per cent when compared to q2 of 2016
* Air canada - for full year 2017, air canada now expects
adjusted casm to decrease 3.0 to 5.0 per cent compared to full
year 2016
* Air canada - qtrly passenger revenue per asm ("prasm")
13.2 canadian cents versus 14.1 canadian cents
