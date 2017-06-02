GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 2 Air Canada:
* Reprices U.S.$1.1 billion credit facility
* Has completed repricing of its U.S.$1.1 billion senior secured credit facility, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points
* Credit facility is comprised of $800 million term loan maturing in 2023, and $300 million revolving credit facility (undrawn) expiring in 2021
* Expect to realize annualized interest expense savings of more than c$5 million over remaining life of term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years