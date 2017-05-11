Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Air Canada-
* Air Canada to launch its own loyalty program in 2020
* Airline to end exclusive contract with aeroplan provider aimia
* Aeroplan members can continue to earn and redeem aeroplan miles
* Intends to continue to offer aimia redemption seats post-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices