BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Air Force Press Desk:
* Says Boeing and the Air Force completed the annual KC-46 schedule risk assessment
* Says this year's KC-46 schedule risk assessment results project additional delays beyond previous date of September 2017
* Says top issues slowing progress on KC-46 program are achieving FAA airworthiness certifications, completing flight test program
* Air Force assessment predicts first KC-46 aircraft delivery beyond Boeing's forecast into late spring of 2018
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.