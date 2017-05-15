BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Air Industries Group:
* On May 12, co entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with 7 accredited investors, directors, principal stockholders of co
* Agreement for issuance, sale of $3.1 million principal amount of its subordinated convertible notes due May 12, 2018 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qJmECv) Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 19 Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said.