April 18 Air Industries Group

* Air Industries Group announces financial operating results for 2016, revenue for the first quarter of 2017 and full year 2017 revenue guidance

* Funded 18-month backlog increased by $18 million to a total of $90 million at december 31, 2016

* Air Industries Group - anticipate revenues of $18, $19 and $20 million for second, third and fourth quarters of 2017 respectively

* Air Industries Group - excluding amk subsidiary which was sold in january 2017, q1 revenue from continuing operations was $16.4 million, more than 17% over prior year

* Air Industries Group sees total annual 2017 revenue of approximately $73.5 million

* Air Industries Group- "encouraged by year-over-year increase in revenue during q1, and expect this trend to continue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: