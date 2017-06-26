BRIEF-GE awarded order from DF Energy- Romelectro
* General Electric - awarded order from Consortium Duro Felguera (DF Energy) - Romelectro for technology in power plant from Romgaz in Iernut, Romania
June 26 Air Lease Corp:
* Air Lease Corporation announces the delivery of Boeing 737-800 to Royal Air Maroc
* Air Lease Corp - announced placement and recent delivery of one 737-800 aircraft (MSN 33982) on long-term lease to Royal Air Maroc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric - awarded order from Consortium Duro Felguera (DF Energy) - Romelectro for technology in power plant from Romgaz in Iernut, Romania
June 27 Canada's Mandalay Resources Corp said efforts to locate two of its trapped miners in a flooded silver and gold mine in Chile were unsuccessful.