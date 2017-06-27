BRIEF-Government Properties enters into commitment letter with Citigroup Global
* Government Properties Income Trust - entered into a commitment letter, or the commitment letter, with Citigroup Global Markets Inc
June 27 Air Lease Corp:
* Air Lease Corporation announces the delivery of Boeing 737-800 to Travel Service
* Air Lease Corp - Travel Service will be receiving two new Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft on lease from ALC beginning in early spring 2018
* Air Lease Corp - placement and recent delivery of one Boeing 737-800 aircraft on long-term lease to Travel Service in Prague, Czech Republic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Online meal-kit company Blue Apron Holdings slashed the expected pricing range for its initial public offering to between $10 and $11 per share from its previous expectation of $15 to $17 per share.