June 27 Air Lease Corp:

* Air Lease Corporation announces the delivery of Boeing 737-800 to Travel Service

* Air Lease Corp - Travel Service will be receiving two new Boeing 737 max 8 aircraft on lease from ALC beginning in early spring 2018

* Air Lease Corp - placement and recent delivery of one Boeing 737-800 aircraft on long-term lease to Travel Service in Prague, Czech Republic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: