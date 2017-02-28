REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Air Lease Corp:
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of new Boeing 787 Dreamliner with AeroMexico
* Air Lease Corp - aircraft is from ALC's order book with Boeing and is scheduled for delivery in June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations