July 31 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of four new airbus a330-900neo and one new a320-200neo aircraft with TAP Portugal

* Air Lease Corp - ‍all five aircraft are from ALC's order book with airbus, and are scheduled to deliver between Q4 of 2018 and Q3 of 2019​