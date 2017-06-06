BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Air Lease Corp:
* Air Lease Corporation announces pricing of public offering of $600 million of 2.625% unsecured senior notes due 2022
* Air Lease Corp says notes will mature on July 1, 2022 and will bear interest at a rate of 2.625% per annum
* Notes were offered to public at a price of 99.553% of their face amount
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million