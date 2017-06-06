June 6 Air Lease Corp:

* Air Lease Corporation announces pricing of public offering of $600 million of 2.625% unsecured senior notes due 2022

* Air Lease Corp says notes will mature on July 1, 2022 and will bear interest at a rate of 2.625% per annum

* Notes were offered to public at a price of 99.553% of their face amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: