May 4 Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Air Lease Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.78

* Air Lease Corp qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share before income taxes $1.33

* Air Lease Corp qtrly revenues $360.2 million, up 4.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $369.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Air Lease Corp - "continue to see demand from buyers of our used Boeing and Airbus aircraft"

* Air Lease Corp - "we view slowing of new aircraft orders as healthy for industry in face of record backlogs and ongoing strain in global supply chain"