Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Airbus/Air Lease Corp:
* Air Lease Corporation has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow
* Incremental order takes the number of aircraft which ALC has taken delivery of or ordered from Airbus to 279, of which 70 are widebodies and 209 single-aisles
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.