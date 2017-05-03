BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Air Lease Corp:
* Air Lease Corporation increases unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.7 billion
* Extended maturity date of substantial majority of revolving commitments from May 5, 2020 to May 5, 2021
* Increased total revolving commitments to $3.7 billion from $3.5 billion
* Syndicated unsecured revolving credit facility remains priced at Libor plus 105 basis points with a 20 basis point facility fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results