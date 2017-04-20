April 20 Air Products And Chemicals Inc:

* Air Products and Chemicals Inc says its Indian joint venture to build six new air separation plants

* The six plants are scheduled to come onstream during course of 2018 and 2019

* The six new plants will have a combined capacity of over 1,200 metric tonnes per day of liquid product

* Investment in six new air separation plants total over $100 million