UPDATE 4-Pound suffers biggest one-day fall since January as Conservative lead slides
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
April 20 Air Products And Chemicals Inc:
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc says its Indian joint venture to build six new air separation plants
* The six plants are scheduled to come onstream during course of 2018 and 2019
* The six new plants will have a combined capacity of over 1,200 metric tonnes per day of liquid product
* Investment in six new air separation plants total over $100 million
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)