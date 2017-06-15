June 15 Air Products And Chemicals Inc-
* Air Products announces joint venture with Linde North
America for a new industrial gas plant in upstate New York
* Air products and Chemicals Inc - approximate capital
investment of $60 million will be made in new facility
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - new plant, will be
constructed and operated by air products with commercial status
targeted for december 2018
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - new facility will be
built at site of an existing air products plant already located
in glenmont
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc - new plant will also
significantly increase amount of liquid argon available to air
products
* Air Products and Chemicals Inc- products produced at new
facility will service New York and new england regions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: