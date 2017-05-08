May 8 Air T Inc:

* Air T Inc - on May 2, 2017, co, certain units entered into fourth amendment dated May 2, 2017 with branch banking and trust company - sec filing

* Air T Inc - amendment amends credit agreement dated april 1, 2015, between co, such units, BB&T to establish a separate $2.4 million term loan facility