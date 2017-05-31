May 31 Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Air transport services group inc - ‍one of its existing stockholders intends to offer for sale 3.8 million shares of company's common stock​

* Air transport services group inc - ‍selling stockholder will receive all of net proceeds from offering; no shares are being sold by atsg in offering​