GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
May 31 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* Air transport services group, inc. Announces secondary public offering by selling shareholder
* Air transport services group inc - one of its existing stockholders intends to offer for sale 3.8 million shares of company's common stock
* Air transport services group inc - selling stockholder will receive all of net proceeds from offering; no shares are being sold by atsg in offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last