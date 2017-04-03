UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
April 3 Air Transport Services Group Inc :
* ATSG's bank credit facility expands to support fleet growth
* It has obtained lender commitments for a one-year extension through may 2022 of its secured credit facility
* Air transport services group - amendment to co's agreements with consortium of banks increases revolving credit portion of facility by $120 million
* Amendment preserves ATSG's access to a $100 million accordion feature, subject to lender consent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.