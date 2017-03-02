US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 2 Airasia Bhd
* Airasia India exec says plans to get to 20 aircraft by mid-2018
* Airasia India exec says expect to start flying to international destinations from autumn next year
* Airasia India exec says could look at ordering airbus A320NEO aircraft next year once all issues with it stabilise Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)