Feb 23 Airasia Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 465.3 million RGT

* Qtrly revenue 1.94 billion RGT

* Year-ago qtrly net profit 554.1 million RGT, revenue 2.17 billion RGT

* Directors do not recommend any dividend for the quarter ended 31 December 2016

* Remain positive for the prospects of the group in 2017

* In Malaysia, the first quarter of 2017 is projected to achieve an average forecast load factor of 89%

* "In Thailand, load factor in the first quarter of 2017 is forecast to be 87%"

* In India, the forecast load factor for the first quarter of 2017 is at 89%

* "In Indonesia, load factor in the first quarter of 2017 is forecast at 82%"

* In Philippines, the forecast load factor for the first quarter of 2017 is at 92%