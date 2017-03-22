March 22 Airasia Bhd-

* Updates on clarification in article appearing in the edge financial daily on 28 october 2016

* Co has been recommended to lodge a police report on the findings of the investigations

* Police is investigating the matter

* Has consequently filed a police complaint before the competent authorities in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India on 9 November 2016