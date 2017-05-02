BRIEF-The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
May 2 Airboss Of America Corp
* Airboss of america - announced changes to segmented financial reporting to reflect adjustments made in organizational and governance structures of certain business units
* Airboss of america - will disclose information for two new reporting segments in addition to corporate segment: rubber solutions and engineered products
* Airboss of america corp - reorganized engineered products segment will combine defense business with automotive products business
* Investors Real Estate Trust - announces acquisition of Oxbō Apartments, a multifamily property in St. Paul, minnesota