US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 17 Airbus Group Se
* Airbus global exec says confident of future orders from india
* Airbus global exec says over time expect shift in India to other Airbus planes including larger long-range ones
* Airbus global exec says working closely with our airline customers, engine makers and authorities
* Airbus global exec says engine issues unfortunate, engines have some teething problems
* Airbus global exec says do no expect engine issue to affect our deliveries over time
* Airbus global exec says plan to expand helicopter footprint in India, including military opportunities
* Airbus global exec says probe by French authorities is a result of self reporting
* Airbus global exec says no plans to have final assembly line for aircrafts in India, could have assembly line for helicopters Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)