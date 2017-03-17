March 17 Airbus Group Se

* Airbus global exec says Airbus's training facility in Delhi will be open by end-2018

* Airbus global exec says Delhi facility will start with two simulators for pilot training and can go up to six in total

* Airbus global exec says will have capacity to train 800 pilots and 200 maintenance engineers in one year on two simulators

* Airbus expects initial cost for the two simulators to be $40 million

* Airbus estimates India will need about 16,000 pilots and 8,000 mechanics over next 20 years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)