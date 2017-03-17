US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 17 Airbus Group Se
* Airbus global exec says Airbus's training facility in Delhi will be open by end-2018
* Airbus global exec says Delhi facility will start with two simulators for pilot training and can go up to six in total
* Airbus global exec says will have capacity to train 800 pilots and 200 maintenance engineers in one year on two simulators
* Airbus expects initial cost for the two simulators to be $40 million
* Airbus estimates India will need about 16,000 pilots and 8,000 mechanics over next 20 years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)