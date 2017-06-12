BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Aircastle Ltd:
* Aircastle announces senior management transition and changes to board of directors
* Aircastle Ltd- Michael Inglese has been named chief executive officer and was appointed to board of directors.
* Aircastle Ltd- Ron Wainshal will step aside to focus on his health and recovery
* Aircastle Ltd- board also promoted Aaron Dahlke to chief financial officer and interim chief accounting officer of company
* Aircastle Ltd- these management changes are effective immediately
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.