May 4 Aircastle Ltd

* AIRCASTLE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q1 REVENUE $204.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $204.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AIRCASTLE LTD - AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, AIRCASTLE OWNED 200 AIRCRAFT HAVING A NET BOOK VALUE OF $6.6 BILLION.

* AIRCASTLE - DURING Q1 OF 2017, ACQUIRED EIGHT AIRCRAFT FOR ABOUT $190 MILLION AND HAD COMMITMENTS TO ACQUIRE 10 ADDITIONAL AIRCRAFT FOR MORE THAN $220 MILLION.