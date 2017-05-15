BRIEF-Italy's Atlante fund buys 343 mln euros of bad loans from Cariferrara
June 20 Quaestio, manager of Italy's bank rescue funds Atlante and Atlante II says:
May 15 AIRESIS SA:
* CONCLUSION OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE LOANS
* MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE LOANS HAVE BEEN ENTERED INTO ON MAY 12, 2017 AND BEAR 5.5% INTEREST PER ANNUM
* MCLS (PRINCIPAL AND ANNUALIZED INTEREST) ARE CONVERTIBLE AT A CONVERSION PRICE (STRIKE) OF CHF 1.36 PER SHARE
* MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE LOANS TOTALING CHF 3.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY DATE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
FRANKFURT, June 20 Forcing euro clearing out of London and into the European Union may be justified if the terms of Britain's departure from the EU do not adequately control risks, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.