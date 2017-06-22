June 22 Tata Elxsi Ltd:

* Says Airports Authority Of India selects Tata Elxsi as a specialist design consultancy

* Tata Elxsi will be primarily responsible to set the wayfinding and information design guidelines for all AAI airports coming up in the future.

* Co started work across 10 airports of Goa, Kolkata, Varanasi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Trivandrum, Coimbatore, Guwahati.